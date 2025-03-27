Roadrunners Ready for a Big Home Finish in April

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, announced today the promotional schedule for their final regular season games of the season. Tucson has six home games remaining, all against Pacific Division rivals, as they continue their push for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Roadrunners currently hold the seventh and final postseason spot and will host Calgary (April 1-2), Bakersfield (April 5-6), and Colorado (April 18-19) at Tucson Arena.

"The 2024-25 season has been exciting since day one, and the conclusion should offer some of the most exciting moments of the campaign," Tucson Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman said. "We have great partners, and many will be showcased for Southern Arizona, including OneAZ Credit Union, the City of Tucson, Williams and Associates, and AMR. We are excited to offer great ticket packages and great entertainment value as we come to the end of the regular season."

April Promotions and Theme Nights

Tucson's next home games on Tuesday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 2, against the Calgary Wranglers will feature the return of Ladies Night on April 1. Fans can purchase a $50 Ladies Night package, which includes a game ticket, a pre-game gathering in the Party Nest with food and drinks, and a designer sparkle tote bag. The midweek series also marks the final chances to enjoy Two for Tuesday food specials ($2 hot dogs and sodas) and Hat Trick Wednesday, where fans can purchase a $20 voucher for their choice of three select concession items.

The weekend series against Bakersfield on April 5-6 will bring Country Night to Tucson Arena on Saturday, April 5. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Roadrunners cowboy hat, courtesy of Williams and Associates, and the team will wear specialty cowboy warm-up jerseys, which will be available via Dash Online Auctions. Fans can also enjoy the debut of the Barrio Tailgate Party, a pre-game event featuring live music, games, and free samples from Barrio Brewing Co. beginning at 5 p.m. (a ticket for the Tailgate Party is required).

On Sunday, April 6, the Roadrunners will host their Autism Acceptance Game, featuring an available sensory room. Fans can also take advantage of the final Family Pack offer, available on Ticketmaster starting at just $40. After the game, fans can skate with the players on the Tucson Arena ice.

Tucson's final regular-season homestand against the Colorado Eagles on April 18-19 will feature El Lazo de Tucson Night on Friday, April 18, celebrating Southern Arizona's Hispanic heritage. Fans can enjoy Frosty Friday specials with $5 draft domestic beers and hot dogs.

The Roadrunners will close out the regular season on Fan Appreciation Night (April 19), presented by OneAZ Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Roadrunners T-shirt, and all fans can grab a team poster, courtesy of AMR. The team will also wear specialty Make-A-Wish warm-up jerseys, which will be auctioned off to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Tucson Roadrunners April Promotions:

April 1 - Tucson vs Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Ladies Night ($50 package includes ticket, pre-game party, food & drink, and designer sparkle tote) Two for Tuesday ($2 hot dogs and sodas)

April 2 - Tucson vs Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Hat Trick Wednesday ($20 voucher for three select concession items) Vail Community Night

April 5 - Tucson vs Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Country Night Barrio Tailgate Party (pre-game event with games, music, and free samples; ticket package required) Specialty Cowboy Warm-Up Jerseys (available for auction on DASH) Cowboy Hat Giveaway (first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Williams and Associates)

April 6 - Tucson vs Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

Autism Acceptance Game (Sensory Room Available) Family Pack Offer (available on Ticketmaster starting at just $40) Post-Game Skate with the Players

April 18 - Tucson vs Colorado, 7 p.m.

El Lazo de Tucson (presented by the City of Tucson) Frosty Friday ($5 domestic draft beers and hot dogs)

April 19 - Tucson vs Colorado, 7 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night (presented by OneAZ Credit Union) T-Shirt Giveaway (first 1,00 fans, courtesy of OneAZ Credit Union) Team Poster Giveaway (courtesy of AMR) Specialty Make-A-Wish Warm-Up Jerseys (available for auction on DASH - proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation)

For more information on tickets and promotions, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com.

