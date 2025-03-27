Griffins to Host Annual Team Equipment Sale
March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Wednesday, April 2, 2025 vs. Chicago Wolves
Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).
Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.
Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.
Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $24), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $21 (regularly $27), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $25 (regularly $30). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.
Friday, April 4, 2025 vs. Rockford IceHogs
Presented by University of Michigan Health-West
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).
Annual Team Equipment Sale: In the banquet rooms at Van Andel Arena, fans can purchase an assortment of Griffins equipment, including new and used sticks, pants, jerseys and more. The sale will begin at 6 p.m. and last until the end of the second period (5:45 p.m. entry for Full Season Members). Cash and credit cards will be accepted. In order to participate in the sale, fans must have a ticket to the game. Fans will have a limit of three items per person.
$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the Captain Morgan Bar outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at BC Pizza and Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, Ottawa Grill outside section 124, the stand outside section 128, and the stand outside section 103.
Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.
College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchased in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins huddle following a goal
(Nicolas Carrillo)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2025
- Jett Luchanko Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Return Home to Treat Fans to the Wild West and Lots of Jets - Cleveland Monsters
- Nathan Gaucher Injury Update - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks and BC Dairy Support Care at Canuck Place Children's Hospice - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ty Tullio Prepares for Showdown against Former Team, Bakersfield Condors - Calgary Wranglers
- Liam McLinskey Signs Two-Year AHL Deal Starting Next Season, Joins Checkers on ATO - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Ready for a Big Home Finish in April - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Announce Three Transactions - Bakersfield Condors
- Blackhawks Recall Korchinski from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins to Host Annual Team Equipment Sale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Reassign Jan Bednar to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Noah de la Durantaye to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss at Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Blank Reign, 3-0 - Ontario Reign
- Villalta, Roadrunners Blank Reign 3-0 for Statement Win in Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Punch Ticket to Playoffs with 3-2 OT Win at Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Get Point in OT Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Erases Three-Goal Deficit in 4-3 Overtime Loss - Iowa Wild
- Overtime Win Clinches Playoff Spot For Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Edge Wild 4-3 in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Senators Get Spooked by Monsters in 5-1 Home Loss - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Defeated by First Place Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Drop Overtime Thriller 4-3 to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.