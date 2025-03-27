Jett Luchanko Assigned to Phantoms

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned forward Jett Luchanko from the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League. Luchanko will be available to play for the Phantoms on Friday, March 28 at the Belleville Senators in his AHL debut.

Luchanko, 18, was the #13 overall selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft out of the Guelph Storm of the OHL. He made the Opening Night roster for the Philadelphia Flyers following an impressive Rookie Camp, which included some strong play in the Rookie Series at PPL Center, followed by an equally noticeable Training Camp.

He played four games with the Flyers before he was assigned to his Major Juniors team in Guelph where he scored 21-35-56 in 46 games in the OHL. He also played for Canada at the World Juniors scoring one goal in five games. In his OHL career over three seasons. Luchanko has played in 160 career games with Guelph over three seasons scoring 46-108-144.

At 18 years, 7 months, and 6 days, Luchanko could become the second-youngest player in Phantoms franchise history and the fifth-ever 18-year-old for the Phantoms joining Zayde Wisdom, Derek Mathers, Nick Cousins, and Scott Laughton. Wisdom was just one week younger when he made his pro debut with the Phantoms on February 6, 2021 at the age of 18 years, 6 months, and 30 days.

Luchanko is also set to become the ninth Flyers' first-rounder to play for Lehigh Valley joining a group that includes Tyson Foerster, Cam York, Travis Sanheim, and Scott Laughton.

The Phantoms are in action this weekend for a pair of games at the Belleville Senators on Friday and then at the Laval Rocket on Saturday.

Phantoms Record Book:

Youngest Debuts

Zayde Wisdom 18y 6m 30d (Pro Debut: 2/6/21)

Derek Mathers 18y 7m 19d (3/23/12)

Nick Cousins 18y 8m 11d (3/31/12)

Scott Laughton 18y 10m 13d (4/12/13)

Philadelphia Flyers First Round Selections with Lehigh Valley:

Scott Laughton - 2012 selection

Samuel Morin - 2013

Travis Sanheim - 2014

German Rubstov - 2016

Morgan Frost - 2017

Joel Farabee - 2018

Cam York - 2019

Tyson Foerster 2020

UPCOMING

Friday, March 28, (5:00) - NCAA Allentown Regional, UConn vs. Quinnipiac

Friday, March 28 (8:30) - NCAA Allentown Regional, Maine vs. Penn State

Sunday, March 30 (TBD) - NCAA Allentown Regional Final

Friday, March 28 (7:00) - Phantoms at Belleville Senators

Saturday, March 29 (7:00) - Phantoms at Laval Rocket

Wednesday, April 2 (10:30 am) - Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, April 4 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears. Berks $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, April 5 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Springfield Thunderbirds. Los Fantasmas!

