Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Noah de la Durantaye to ATO

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Noah De La Durantaye to an Amateur Tryout Contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

De La Durantaye, 24, played in 29 games with the Princeton Tigers of the ECAC as captain this season. He ranked third among defensemen with 10 points (4g, 6a). The 6-foot-1, 205-pound blueliner skated in 117 career games with Princeton since 2021 tallying 55 points (14g, 41a).

