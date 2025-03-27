Eagles Punch Ticket to Playoffs with 3-2 OT Win at Bakersfield

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Colorado forward Jere Innala blasted home a one-timer with just 55 seconds remaining in overtime, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors 3-2 on Wednesday, officially clinching a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Defenseman Jacob MacDonald scored his team-leading 28th goal of the season, while forward Chris Wagner also found the back of the net in the victory. Goaltender Trent Miner stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced to earn the win in net.

Colorado would generate the game's first goal when Wagner snagged a rebound in the low slot, before spinning and firing it past goaltender Olivier Rodrigue. The tally was Wagner's 19th goal of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 3:52 into the contest. Colorado would earn the only power play of the first period, but would not be able to convert, as the Eagles carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Condors would even things up when forward Cam Wright picked up a rebound in the slot and snapped it home, tying the game at 1-1 just 2:36 into the second period.

Colorado would go on to kill off four, second-period power plays for Bakersfield, including 1:16 of a 5-on-3 man-advantage, as the two teams left for the second intermission still tied at 1-1.

A loose puck in the low slot would set up Condors forward James Hambln to sweep a shot past Miner, putting Bakersfield up 2-1 at the 6:00 mark of the third period.

The Eagles would answer back just 56 seconds later when MacDonald lit the lamp with a one-timer from right-wing circle, leveling the score at 2-2. The goal was MacDonald's 28th of the year, tying him for the second-most goals in a single season for a defenseman in AHL history.

With 60 minutes not enough to determine a winner, the game would shift to sudden-death overtime for the sixth time in the season series.

After Matthew Savoie was booked for tripping at the 2:22 mark of the extra session, Colorado would head to its fifth power play of the contest.

As time wound down in the man-advantage, Innala would step into a one-timer from the bottom of the right-wing circle, beating Rodrigue and giving the Eagles the 3-2 victory.

Colorado finished the night going 1-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Rodrigue suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 38 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Saturday, March 29th at 7:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

