Iowa Erases Three-Goal Deficit in 4-3 Overtime Loss

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild battled back from a three-goal deficit to force overtime before dropping a 4-3 decision to the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night. Michael Milne scored twice for Iowa in the loss.

Ryan Suzuki snapped a shot over the blocker of Samuel Hlavaj (33 saves) 11:03 into the game to put the Wolves up 1-0.

Felix Unger Sörum doubled Chicago's advantage with a one-timer from the slot at 14:27.

Bradly Nadeau widened the score to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 18:14.

Iowa outshot Chicago 10-9 in the opening frame.

The Wild scored two goals 10 seconds apart at the end of the second period to set a new mark for fastest consecutive goals in team history.

Travis Boyd found the back of the net first when he received a pass through the seam from Graeme Clarke and chipped a shot past Dustin Tokarski (33 saves) at 18:49. Jack Peart also earned an assist on Boyd's goal.

Following the ensuing faceoff, Tyler Madden found Milne in the right circle and Milne outwaited Tokaraski for his first goal of the game. David Spacek picked up an assist on the tally.

The Wild outshot the Wolves 22-18 through 40 minutes.

Carson Lambos found Milne with a stretch pass and Milne beat Tokarski over the glove hand 3:31 into the third period to tie the game.

Nadeau secured the extra point for Chicago with a power-play one-timer with 14 seconds remaining in the extra session.

Chicago outshot Iowa 37-36. The Wild went 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the Wolves went 2-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa visits MassMutual Center to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, Mar. 28 at 6:05 p.m.

