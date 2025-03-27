Overtime Win Clinches Playoff Spot For Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack in overtime, 4-3, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, securing the Penguins a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Avery Hayes clinched the victory for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (36-18-7-1) with 11.5 seconds left in the extra frame. Rookie goalie Sergei Murashov made a career-best 35 saves, including six in overtime, to improve to 11-0-0 in the AHL.

With tonight's victory, Murashov tied John Curry for the longest winning streak in franchise history (11).

As time was dwindling away in overtime, Vasily Ponomarev won a board battle against a Wolf Pack defender and pitched the puck up to Hayes for a breakaway. Hayes faked the shot, then intentionally let the puck roll off the heel of his stick to slide through the five-hole of Hartford goalie Dylan Garad. The creative shot gave Hayes his second-straight OT winner for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The scoring started when Valtteri Puustinen slammed a rebound past Garand midway through the first period.

Hartford received a shorthanded goal from Alex Belzile at 14:33 of the opening frame, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton responded and regained the lead during the same power play. Hayes finished off a one-timer from the slot, enabling the Penguins to carry a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. With the primary assist on Hayes' tally, Sam Poulin extended his point streak to five games (2G-6A).

Jaroslav Chmelaø used a burst of speed to skirt past a Penguins defender and tie the game, 2-2, early in the second period. Hartford's man advantage cashed in with a deflection by Brendan Brisson, giving the Wolf Pack its first lead of the night with 2:46 left before the second intermission.

Right off the hop, Ville Koivunen tied things up 28 seconds into the third period after Sebastian Aho set him up with a gorgeous stretch pass from the defensive zone.

Both goaltenders stood tall in their crease through regulation, leading to a breakneck overtime and Hayes' jaw-dropping winner.

Just by acquiring one point in the standings, the Penguins secured their 20th all-time appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Mar. 29, the first of a two-game set against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop from Bojangles' Coliseum is set for 4:00 p.m.

The Penguins return to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, Apr. 11 for another installation of their historic rivalry with the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. It will be the last WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan Friday of the season. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 courtesy of Coors Light, and there will be postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

