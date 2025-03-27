Condors Announce Three Transactions

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors announced three transactions:

F Brady Stonehouse reassigned from Peterborough (OHL) to Bakersfield. He will wear number 46.

F Josh Prokop signed to a PTO. He will wear number 38.

G Brett Brochu recalled from Fort Wayne.

Stonehouse, 20, was signed to a three-year NHL Entry Level Contract in October 2023. He split the 2024-25 season between Ottawa and Peterborough with 28 points (14g-14a) in 48 games.

Prokop, 25, spent four years at the University of Alberta. He had 27 points (12g-15a) in 28 games for the Golden Bears this season.

Brochu, 22, is 20-10-4 with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage with the Condors ECHL affiliate in Fort Wayne.

UP NEXT

Calgary comes to town for a $3 Beer Friday and Tucson is here on Saturday for Youth Jersey Giveaway. Both games start at 7 p.m.

