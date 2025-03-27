Nathan Gaucher Injury Update
March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
Gulls forward Nathan Gaucher underwent successful surgery to repair a labral tear of his left shoulder. Gaucher is out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season and is expected to make a full recovery in 4-6 months.
