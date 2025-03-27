Wolf Pack Drop Overtime Thriller 4-3 to Penguins

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins played a wildly entertaining game on Wednesday night at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The Penguins would prevail 4-3 to sweep the six-game season series thanks to Avery Hayes' second goal of the night.

Hayes was sprung in on a breakaway in the dying seconds of the extra session by Vasily Ponomarev. Hayes beat Dylan Garand through the five-hole at 4:48, giving the Penguins a comeback victory to move to 6-0-0-0 against the Wolf Pack this season.

Valtteri Puustinen opened the scoring 11:16 into the hockey game, jamming home a rebound for his 13 th goal of the season. Nate Clurman fired a shot into traffic that Garand denied, but Puustinen was located at the top of the crease and banged home the game's first tally.

Alex Belzile responded with the club's ninth shorthanded goal of the season at 14:33. Belzile forced a turnover at the blueline, entered into the offensive zone on a two-on-one, and elected to shoot from the right-wing circle. His shot beat Sergei Murashov for his 17 th goal of the season.

Less than a minute later, however, the Penguins responded on the power play. Hayes took a tap pass in the right-wing circle from Sam Poulin and ripped his 20 th goal of the season by Garand at 15:21.

The Wolf Pack were awarded a five-on-three power play for 1:40 late in the period but were unable to beat Murashov to tie the game before the intermission.

Jaroslav ChmelarÃÅ tied the game 95 seconds into the middle frame, potting his tenth goal of the season. ChmelarÃÅ won possession of the puck in front of the Penguins' bench, slipped by a defender and entered into the offensive zone on the left-wing side with speed. From there, ChmelarÃÅ made his way to the front of the net and beat Murashov for his first goal in seven games.

Brendan Brisson's first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack gave the team their first lead of the night. Late in the period, Anton Blidh sat in the penalty box for roughing. During the power play, Murashov played the puck over the glass and out of play, giving the Wolf Pack an abbreviated power play after 70 seconds of four-on-four play.

On their fifth advantage of the night, Connor Mackey fired a point shot that Brisson deflected in the slot at 17:14. The goal was Brisson's sixth of the season.

The Penguins tied the tilt just 28 seconds into the third period. Sebastian Aho flung a perfect pass from his own zone to Ville Koivunen. Koivunen sped into the offensive zone on a breakaway and beat Garand to make it 3-3. The goal was Koivunen's 21 st of the season.

For the first time in the season series, the sides required overtime. In the extra session, the clubs combined for 12 shots, each firing six on goal. It was the 12 th bid of overtime, Hayes' breakaway, that proved to be the difference.

Despite the loss, the Wolf Pack extended their current point streak to four games (3-0-1-0).

The Wolf Pack continue their road trip this Saturday night when they visit the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

