Ty Tullio Prepares for Showdown against Former Team, Bakersfield Condors

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Ty Tullio, the Wranglers newest addition who was recently acquired from Rochester, is gearing up for an exciting matchup against his first AHL team, the Bakersfield Condors.

Tullio, who was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2020, played with the Condors from 2022 to 2024 before moving on to the Rochester Americans, then joining the Wranglers.

"I'm just trying to get in the lineup every night, kind of creating a role for myself here and showing staff and management of what I can do and how I can help moving forward," said Tullio, when asked about settling in with Calgary.

Tullio notched a goal at home against the Firebirds on March 21, contributing to the team's 3-1 win.

"It was amazing, it was a sigh of relief to hear that buzzer go," said Tullio following the game.

As he prepares to face the Condors on March 29, Tullio is ready for the rivalry match.

"There's definitely an edge I'm going in with," he said. "There is obviously an Edmonton-Calgary rivalry and it kind of trickles down the train to the AHL, too.

"I'm super pumped to see all those guys and play against them, but unfortunately they're going to be on the losing side."

