Ty Tullio Prepares for Showdown against Former Team, Bakersfield Condors
March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Ty Tullio, the Wranglers newest addition who was recently acquired from Rochester, is gearing up for an exciting matchup against his first AHL team, the Bakersfield Condors.
Tullio, who was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2020, played with the Condors from 2022 to 2024 before moving on to the Rochester Americans, then joining the Wranglers.
"I'm just trying to get in the lineup every night, kind of creating a role for myself here and showing staff and management of what I can do and how I can help moving forward," said Tullio, when asked about settling in with Calgary.
Tullio notched a goal at home against the Firebirds on March 21, contributing to the team's 3-1 win.
"It was amazing, it was a sigh of relief to hear that buzzer go," said Tullio following the game.
As he prepares to face the Condors on March 29, Tullio is ready for the rivalry match.
"There's definitely an edge I'm going in with," he said. "There is obviously an Edmonton-Calgary rivalry and it kind of trickles down the train to the AHL, too.
"I'm super pumped to see all those guys and play against them, but unfortunately they're going to be on the losing side."
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2025
- Jett Luchanko Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Return Home to Treat Fans to the Wild West and Lots of Jets - Cleveland Monsters
- Nathan Gaucher Injury Update - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks and BC Dairy Support Care at Canuck Place Children's Hospice - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ty Tullio Prepares for Showdown against Former Team, Bakersfield Condors - Calgary Wranglers
- Liam McLinskey Signs Two-Year AHL Deal Starting Next Season, Joins Checkers on ATO - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Ready for a Big Home Finish in April - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Announce Three Transactions - Bakersfield Condors
- Blackhawks Recall Korchinski from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins to Host Annual Team Equipment Sale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Reassign Jan Bednar to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Noah de la Durantaye to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss at Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Blank Reign, 3-0 - Ontario Reign
- Villalta, Roadrunners Blank Reign 3-0 for Statement Win in Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Punch Ticket to Playoffs with 3-2 OT Win at Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Get Point in OT Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Erases Three-Goal Deficit in 4-3 Overtime Loss - Iowa Wild
- Overtime Win Clinches Playoff Spot For Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Edge Wild 4-3 in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Senators Get Spooked by Monsters in 5-1 Home Loss - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Defeated by First Place Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Drop Overtime Thriller 4-3 to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.