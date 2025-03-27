Blackhawks Recall Korchinski from Rockford

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Korchinski from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Korchinski, 20, has appeared in nine games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign. He has also skated in 54 games with the IceHogs, notching 27 points (3G, 24A). His 24 assists and 27 points each lead all Rockford blueliners, while his 24 helpers rank third among all club skaters.

