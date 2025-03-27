Roadrunners Blank Reign, 3-0

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Tucson Roadrunners (30-27-3-2) got 24 saves from goaltender Matt Villalta and held off the Ontario Reign (36-22-3-1) offense, earning a 3-0 win at Toyota Arena on Wednesday.

Pheonix Copley kept the Reign in the game the whole way, making 24 saves on 25 shots before the Roadrunners added a pair of empty-net goals in the final minutes.

Date: March 26, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final TUC 0 1 2 3 ONT 0 0 0 0

Shots PP TUC 27 0/4 ONT 24 0/6

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Matt Villalta (TUC)

2. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

3. Montana Onyebuchi (TUC)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Pheonix Copley

Next Game: Saturday, March 29 vs. Colorado Eagles | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

