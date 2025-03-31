Monsters Sign Pair of Players to Amateur Tryout Contracts

March 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters signed a pair of Blue Jackets draft choices, defenseman Guillaume Richard and forward Tyler Peddle, to amateur tryout (ATO) contracts. In 37 NCAA appearances for Providence College this season, Richard posted 2-12-14 with 14 penalty minutes and a +7 rating while Peddle supplied 15-14-29 with 28 penalty minutes in 54 appearances for the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs.

A 6'2", 187 lb. left-shooting native of Quebec, QC, Richard was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 139 career NCAA appearances for Providence spanning four seasons from 2021-25, Richard logged 9-45-54 with 73 penalty minutes and a +24 rating and added 2-14-16 with 14 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 51 career USHL appearances for the Tri-City Storm spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21.

A 6'1", 209 lb. left-shooting native of Antigonish, NS, Peddle, 20 was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (224th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. In 248 career QMJHL appearances spanning four seasons from 2021-25 with the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Saint John, Peddle registered 73-64-137 with 145 penalty minutes.

