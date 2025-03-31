Rochester's Noah Östlund Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

March 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans forward Noah Östlund has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 30, 2025.

Östlund tallied three goals and six points in three games last week as the Amerks closed in on securing a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Östlund found the net in each of Rochester's contests, extending his goal-scoring streak to five games. On Friday, he scored his third shorthanded goal of the season in the Amerks' 6-0 win over visiting Bridgeport. He notched a goal and two assists on Saturday to help Rochester to a 4-2 win at Syracuse, and he picked up a goal and an assist on Sunday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Crunch.

A first-round choice (16th overall) by Buffalo in the 2022 NHL Draft, Östlund has totaled 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points in 43 games with the Amerks this season. The 21-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden, leads all AHL rookies in plus/minus rating at plus-20, and his 14 goals since the All-Star break are fourth-most in the entire league.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.