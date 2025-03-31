Victor Ostman Makes 29 Saves as Firebirds Sweep Wolves

March 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 4-0. Goaltender Victor Ostman stopped all 29 Wolves' shots to pick up the first shutout of his AHL career as well as the first shutout for a Firebirds' goaltender this season. With the victory, Coachella Valley has now won three straight games and improves their record 35-22-2-5 on the season.

The Firebirds notched the game's opening goal as Ben Meyers slid home the puck for his 22nd of the season. Jagger Firkus and Brandon Biro helped in getting the puck on Wolves' goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev before Meyers found the back of the net.

Coachella Valley extended their lead 2:56 into the second period as Logan Morrison stepped up on an odd-man rush and ripped home his 13th of the season. David Goyette led the charge to earn the lone assist.

Jagger Firkus netted a powerplay goal to make it 3-0 Firebirds. The powerplay strike was the teams' first in seven games, going 0-for-their-last-23 until Firkus netted his 13th of the year. Eduard Sale and Max Lajoie were awarded the assists at 16:36.

David Goyette collected the Firebirds' second powerplay goal of the game as he got his stick on a puck in the crease to make it 4-0. Morrison drove to the front of the net at 14:31 to earn the assist on Goyette's fifth of the year.

Victor Ostman earned his first AHL shutout with a 29-save performance in just his third start. His record is now 2-0-1-0.

Coachella Valley's powerplay finished 2-for-4 and the penalty kill went 2-for-2. The Firebirds concluded their regular season series against the Wolves with a 4-0-0-0 record.

The Firebirds outshot the Wolves 41-29. Coachella Valley has now outshot their opponents in 10 consecutive games.

To view the game's full box score, click HERE.

The Firebirds return home to host the Colorado Eagles this Wednesday, April 2nd for another $5 Beer Night! Get $5 Michelob Ultra drafts at select concession stands through the end of the second intermission! Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT. Get tickets HERE.

Firebirds Amazing April Home Games!

The Firebirds are home for five games in the month of April as they begin their push to the Calder Cup Playoffs! Join us at Acrisure Arena for two $5 Beer Nights, Kraken Night presented by Alaska Airlines, Fan Appreciation Night presented by Acrisure, and more! Get tickets HERE!

Season Tickets on Sale Now!

Season ticket memberships for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Join the Firebirds family and secure your seats for another thrilling season of action. Click HERE to learn more about season tickets!

Premium Seating at Firebirds' Games

Experience the game like never before with Firebirds' Premium Seating! Experience access to the VIP amenities from the comfort of one of several club options located throughout Acrisure Arena. Deposits are currently accepting deposits for our exclusive, sold-out premium areas. Learn more about Premium Seating HERE!

Group Tickets Still Available!

Group tickets are also on sale! For groups of 10 or more, take advantage of special ticket discounts and the opportunity to avoid taxes and fees when attending a game. Don't miss out - lock in your tickets today and be part of the excitement! Bring you group to a game, click HERE to learn more!

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.