Wranglers Add Kaden Bohlsen to Roster
March 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Wranglers have added 6'3" centre/ winger Kaden Bohlsen to the Wranglers roster on an Amateur Tryout (ATO).
In 113 games, Bohlsen has put up 42 points coming from his five seasons in the NCAA at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Minnesota State University.
Bohlsen reunites with former teammate Sam Morton after spending two seasons at Minnesota State University.
