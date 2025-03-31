Wranglers Add Kaden Bohlsen to Roster

March 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Calgary Wranglers have added 6'3" centre/ winger Kaden Bohlsen to the Wranglers roster on an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

In 113 games, Bohlsen has put up 42 points coming from his five seasons in the NCAA at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Minnesota State University.

Bohlsen reunites with former teammate Sam Morton after spending two seasons at Minnesota State University.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.