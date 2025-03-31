Roadrunners Celebrate Cameron Hebig's Record with Commemorative T-Shirts on April 5

March 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners are celebrating forward Cameron Hebig becoming the franchise's all-time leader in games played with a special commemorative T-shirt, available for purchase during Tucson's home game against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, April 5.

Hebig made Roadrunners history on Friday, March 28, when he skated in his 280th game with the team, surpassing former Roadrunner and current Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Dysin Mayo (279 games) for the most in franchise history.

In honor of this milestone, limited-edition All-Time Games Played T-shirts will be available at the Community Corner inside Tucson Arena for $25. On behalf of Hebig, a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to the SickKids Foundation.

The record-setting moment comes in the midst of a career-best season for the 28-year-old forward. Hebig leads the Roadrunners with a career-high 21 goals and has already set a personal best with 40 points, ranking third on the team. His 19 assists put him just one shy of matching his single-season high.

Hebig's standout performance this season also earned him an NHL contract. On March 6, he signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Utah Hockey Club. He was also named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Team, adding another accolade to his impressive campaign.

Join us on April 5 at Tucson Arena to celebrate Cameron Hebig's historic achievement and grab a piece of Roadrunners history!

For tickets and more information, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.