Jets Reassign Thomas Milic to Moose

March 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Thomas Milic to the Manitoba Moose from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Milic, 21, has played 18 games for the Moose this season, posting a 5-10-2 record with a 3.45 goals-against average and .875 save percentage. The Coquitlam, B.C. product has 51 AHL games to his name, holding a 24-19-4 record with a 2.99 goals-against average, .891 save percentage and one shutout. Milic has appeared in 18 ECHL games with the Admirals this season, posting an 11-5-1 record supported by a 1.82 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. The second-year pro has a career 22-8-4 mark in the ECHL with a 2.13 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. Milic was a fifth round selection (151st overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Moose host the Laval Rocket tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Catch the game on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

