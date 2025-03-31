Texas Stars Sign Forwards Artem Shlaine and Harrison Scott to Amateur Tryouts
March 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed Arizona State University forward Artem Shlaine and University of Maine forward Harrison Scott to amateur tryouts.
Shlaine, 23, recently finished his college career as a graduate senior at ASU, where he helped the Sun Devils reach the NCHC Tournament Semifinals. He totaled 38 points (17-21- 38) in 31 games this season and was named to the First-Team All-NCHC and the All-Tournament Team, while also named a finalist for the league's Player of the Year award. Prior to joining the Sun Devils, Shlaine spent two seasons at the University of Connecticut from 2020-22 and Northern Michigan University from 2022-24. In total, he accrued 119 points (46-73- 119) in 155 college games.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Moscow, Russia was originally selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Scott, 24, just completed his senior season at Maine and signed a one-year entry level contract with Dallas, beginning in 2025-26. He compiled 35 points (18-17- 35) in 38 games this season and helped the Black Bears win the Hockey East Tournament Championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament. Scott spent his final two college seasons in Orono, Maine after playing two seasons at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts. In total, he finished his college career with 88 points (45-43- 88) in 140 games.
The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of San Jose, California was originally undrafted before attending school.
The Stars return home and host the Iowa Wild at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
