Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Reece Newkirk to Orlando Solar Bears

March 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Reece Newkirk to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released goaltender Jon Gillies from his PTO.

Newkirk, 24, has played in five games with the Crunch this season earning three assists. He has also skated in five games with the Solar Bears, tallying five goals and eight points, and 13 games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL earning 10 points (2g, 8a). The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has additionally played in 17 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds recording one goal and two assists. He has appeared in 68 career AHL games with the Crunch, Thunderbirds and Bridgeport Islanders accumulating 16 points (3g, 13a) and 120 career ECHL games with Solar Bears, Everblades and Worcester Railers earning 96 points (44g, 52a) all since 2021.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native was selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft. He was acquired by the Crunch in a trade with Springfield on Feb. 20.

