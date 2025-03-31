New York Islanders Sign Joey Larson

March 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have signed Joey Larson to a one-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Larson, 24, scored 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games earlier this season as a junior at Michigan State University. The 6'1, 196-pound forward skated in 75 games over two seasons with the Spartans, totaling 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists). Prior to transferring to Michigan State, Larson scored 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games as a freshman at Northern Michigan University and was named to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association All-Rookie Team.

A native of Brighton, Mich, Larson played junior hockey with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League, and the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the North American Hockey League. He scored a junior career high 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 61 games with Muskegon in 2021-22.

