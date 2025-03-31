Ty Murchison Joins on ATO

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have added defenseman Ty Murchison on an ATO contract (Amateur Try Out).

Murchison, 22, signed his two-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers last Wednesday, beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Murchison was selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (158 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He has participated in Flyers Development Camp in Voorhees in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The Corona, CA native has just completed his fourth and final season at ASU where he totaled 24 points (9g-15a) in 146 regular-season games throughout his career with the Sun Devils. Murchison served as assistant captain this season. He helped his team to a postseason appearance at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Frozen Faceoff where they lost in the first round to third seeded Denver.

Additionally, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman set a new program record for blocked shots in a single season tallying 98 this season. His 98 blocked shots also led all NCHC skaters.

Prior to ASU, Murchison played at the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2019-21 on the USNTDP Junior squad. He also appeared on the U.S. National Under-17 Team and Under-18 Team throughout those years. However, Murchison is a product of the Los Angeles Jr. Kings program where he grew up playing his minor hockey.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action with a morning game at the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a pair of home games this weekend hosting the Hershey Bears and Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and Saturday including the return of "Los Fantasmas" on Hispanic Heritage Night for the game on Saturday.

Lehigh Valley's Magic Number to clinch a third consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs is at six points with seven games remaining.

UPCOMING

Wednesday, April 2 (10:30 am) - Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, April 4 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears. Berks $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, April 5 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Springfield Thunderbirds. Los Fantasmas!

Friday, April 11 (7:00 pm) - Phantoms at Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, April 12 (7:05 pm) - Hershey Bears at Phantoms. Star Wars Night!

Friday, April 18 (7:05 pm) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms. Regular Season Home Finale

Saturday, April 19 (7:00 pm) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears. End of Regular Season

