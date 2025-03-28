Monsters Pick up Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Stars
March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Texas Stars 5-4 in a shootout on Friday night with 12,015 fans in the stands at Rocket Arena. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 31-20-5-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Stars scored first courtesy of Kole Lind at 7:58 of the opening period, but Samuel Knazko responded with a tally at 8:20 off feeds from Jordan Dumais and Luca Pinelli tying the game. Texas' Arttu Hyry notched a marker at 11:51 sending Cleveland to the locker room trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes. Trey Fix-Wolansky put home a tally at 11:33 of the middle frame with helpers from Cole Clayton and Luca Del Bel Belluz to tie the game 2-2. The Stars pushed ahead with goals from Matìj Blümel on the power play at 15:07 and Lind at 16:53 sending the Monsters to the final intermission behind 4-2. Cleveland battled back in the third period after Fix-Wolansky scored an unassisted goal at 7:18 on the man advantage followed by a marker from Hunter McKown at 10:37 assisted by Pinelli and Dumais to force overtime. Both teams were held scoreless in the extra time pushing the game to a shootout where Texas scored twice to capture the 5-4 win.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 41 saves in defeat while Texas' Magnus Hellberg stopped 29 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch with the Texas Stars at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, at Rocket Arena.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 2 0 0 4
TEX 2 2 0 0 1 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 1/2 2/3 8 min / 4 inf
TEX 46 1/3 1/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record
CLE Sawchenko OT 41 4 2-3 10-8-5
TEX Hellberg W 29 4 0-2 23-11-1
Cleveland Record: 31-21-5-6, 4th North Division
Texas Record: 39-20-3-0, 1st Central Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
