Game Day Preview - CGY at BAK

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

It's Battle of Alberta time.

The Wranglers touched down in Bakersfield to take on the Edmonton Oiler's AHL affiliates, the Condors, on March 28 after not seeing them since November.

The Flames, of course, face the Oilers Saturday night in Edmonton.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are entering the matchup with a split double-header against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at home on March 21 and 23.

The Wranglers are currently sixth in the Pacific Division with 71 points, two points from being in contention for a four-way tie for third place (at 73 points).

This game is an opportunity for the Wranglers to pick up crucial points.

Across the ice, the Condors are in eighth in the Pacific with a 26-25-7-3 (62 points).

Last time the pair met in November they split a double-header at the Scotiabank Saddledome: a 2-1 loss on Nov. 5, before a 4-0 victory on Nov. 6.

Players to Watch

This is going to be a big clash for Wranglers Ty Tullio, who will experience his first Battle of Alberta in the Wranglers threads.

Tullio is no stranger to the iconic rivalry, though, having played for Bakersfield from 2022-24 after being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2020.

"I'm super pumped to see all those guys and play against them, but unfortunately they're going to be on the losing side," said Tullio.

Meanwhile, the Condors top goalie, Oliver Rodrigue, who has been recalled by the Oilers on an emergency basis.

How to Watch

