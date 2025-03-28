Comets Shutout by Crunch, 1-0

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse, NY. - The Comet stepped onto the ice in Syracuse to battle the Crunch for the start of their weekend three game swing which sees them play three times. With Friday night, Utica had a chance to climb a little closer to a playoff spot as they remain at the bottom of the North Division with Syracuse currently holding one of the final five spots. The Comets only had 12 games remaining and were keenly aware that they need to win most of the games remaining in their schedule. During a tightly contested game, the Comets went into the third period, Utica trailed by a goal and were unable to mount a comeback as they dropped the contest 1-0.

During the opening period, there was no scoring but towards the end of the second period, Connor Geekie fired the puck off the post and in passed Nico Daws at 19:40 putting Utica down 1-0 after two periods.

In the final period, with the goalie pulled, the Comets couldn't reach the tying goal and lost the game 1-0.

The Comets return home tomorrow against the two-time defending Calder Cup Champions, the Hershey Bears on Saturday, March 29th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

