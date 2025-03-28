Wolf Pack Recall F Brett Budgell from Loan to ECHL's Bloomington Bison

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Brett Budgell from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Budgell, 23, has scored four assists in eleven games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also skated in 40 games with the Bison, recording 33 points (12 g, 21 a). He currently sits tied for third on the Bison in goals and is third on the club in points.

The native of St. John's, NL, has appeared in 30 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Iowa Wild, scoring five assists.

