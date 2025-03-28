Moose Launch 2025 Autism Acceptance Campaign

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to announce the beginning of this season's Autism Acceptance campaign, in support of St.Amant Foundation. The campaign is highlighted by the Autism Acceptance Game on Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. CT when the Moose face the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre.

The 2025 edition of the campaign marks the 10th year the Moose and St.Amant Foundation have partnered for the initiative.

The Moose will again provide a 'quiet room' for those attending the April 6 game who may need a break from the sights and sounds in the arena. The team also offers a 'Guide to the Game' providing information to assist all fans in enjoying their experience at the Autism Acceptance Game.

Reversible plush moose toys will be on sale at four Moose home games through April 6 (or until supplies last). The reversible toys, featuring 'happy' and 'angry' moose sides, will be available for $10. Net proceeds from the plush moose sales will be donated to St.Amant Foundation.

Plush moose toy sales and additional fundraising efforts have raised over $130,000 for St.Amant during the past nine campaigns. Those funds are essential in outfitting the Early Learning Classrooms with teaching resources.

Tickets for Manitoba Moose home games, including the Autism Acceptance Game on Saturday, April 6, are available now at moosehockey.com/tickets.

