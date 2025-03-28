Moose Win, 2-1, Over IceHogs
March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (23-35-2-3) captured a 2-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs (27-28-6-2) on Friday night at BMO Center. The Moose were coming off a 4-1 loss in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
The IceHogs got off to a quick start 2:24 into the game thanks to Jackson Cates, who scored his fourth goal of the past two games. The Moose replied seven minutes into the period thanks to some good work low in the zone from Reece Vitelli and Tyson Empey. Vitelli came away with the puck, circled the zone and fed Dylan Coghlan for a wrister through a screen to tie the contest. The 1-1 draw held through to the break with the Moose not allowing a shot on goal the final 11:17 of the period. Chris Driedger wrapped with five stops in the period, while Mitchell Weeks made six saves for Rockford.
The Manitoba power play put the Moose in front to start the second period. Danny Zhilkin cruised into the circle late in the man-advantage, and blistered a shot over Weeks' shoulder for a 2-1 Moose lead. The teams traded chances from there, but the goaltenders weren't interested in allowing the score to change. Driedger stopped all eight shots he faced, while Weeks turned away 10 of 11 Moose offerings.
The third period saw the IceHogs press throughout the frame, but the Moose prevented Rockford from drawing even. Manitoba allowed just five shots on goal in the final stanza. A late penalty against the IceHogs helped the Moose close things out to take the 2-1 win. Driedger finished with 18 saves for his first win playing for his hometown team. Weeks took the loss, stopping 19 Moose shots.
Quotable
Moose goaltender Chris Driedger (click for full interview)
"It's a huge one, and winning is just fun. So we've got the music going in (the room) now and the guys are excited. Hopefully we can take it into tomorrow."
Statbook
Tyson Empey (1A) has points in three straight games (1G, 2A).
Danny Zhilkin (1G) scored his first AHL game-winning goal.
Zhilkin also set a new career high with his third goal of the season.
What's Next?
The Moose put the wraps on their road swing with a rematch against the IceHogs tomorrow night. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
