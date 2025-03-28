Iowa Shut Out 4-0 By Springfield

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds shut out the Iowa Wild by a 4-0 margin at MassMutual Center on Friday night.

Iowa outshot Springfield 11-5 in a scoreless opening frame.

Dylan Peterson tipped a point shot by Samuel Johannesson through Dylan Ferguson (15 saves) 8:52 into the second period to put the Thunderbirds ahead 1-0.

Mackenzie MacEachern doubled Springfield's lead when he capitalized on a net front scramble 1:58 later.

Samuel Hlavaj (10 saves) replaced an injured Ferguson following the second goal.

The Wild outshot the Thunderbirds 24-18 through 40 minutes.

Hugh McGing scored on a 2-on-1 rush 4:36 into the third period and Matthew Peca capped the scoring with a one-timer at 14:36.

Colten Ellis stopped all 36 Iowa shots to earn the shutout for Springfield.

The Wild outshot the Thunderbirds 36-29. Iowa went 0-for-5 on the power play while Springfield finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa and Springfield complete their weekend series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at MassMutual Center.

