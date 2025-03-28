Harrison Brunicke Assigned to Penguins

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned defenseman Harrison Brunicke to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from his junior club, the Kamloops Blazers.

Brunicke was drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round, 44th overall, in this past summer's 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

The 18-year-old led all Kamloops defensemen in goals (5), assists (25) and points (30) this season, despite being limited to 41 games. The year before, Brunicke also topped Blazers blueliners with 10 goals.

In 151 career games with Kamloops, Brunicke has earned 59 points (19G-40A).

When Pittsburgh selected Brunicke, he became the first South African-born skater drafted to the NHL. He is the second South African-born player ever taken in an NHL Draft, joining goaltender Olaf Kölzig, who was chosen 19th overall by the Washington Capitals in 1989.

