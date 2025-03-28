Stars Remain Perfect on Road Trip After Shootout Win

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Kole Lind and Kyle Capobianco celebrate win

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, overcame the Cleveland Monsters 5-4 in a shootout on Friday at Rocket Arena, remaining perfect through four games of their five-game road trip.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout, where the Stars and their goaltenders remained perfect on the season. Now 4-0 in shootouts, Texas saw Matej Blümel and Cameron Hughes each score, while Magnus Hellberg stopped both attempts he faced. With that, Hellberg and Remi Poirier have now stopped all 12 shootout attempts they've faced this season.

Kole Lind opened the scoring 7:58 into the contest, taking advantage of a short breakaway. Found by Sean Chisholm, Lind skated alone down the slot, then went backhand to forehand before sliding the puck around Zach Sawchenko's outstretched left pad. Just 22 seconds later, Cleveland evened the score as Samuel Knazko capitalized on a rebound. Seconds before the eight-minute mark, Texas regained the lead when Arttu Hyry batted his own rebound out of the air and past Sawchenko's glove.

Near the midway point of the second period, Trey Fix-Wolansky tied the score for the Monsters, sweeping home a loose puck in front of the Texas net. With 4:53 left in the middle frame, Blümel scored his league-leading and franchise record-tying 37th goal of the season on the power play, dropping to one knee to blast a one-timer from the right face-off dot into the net. Texas extended their lead when Lind added another goal, capitalizing on a turnover forced by Justin Hryckowian. After Hryckowian's initial shot was stopped, Lind chipped the puck over Sawchenko's leg pad and into the net.

7:18 into the final frame on the power play, Fix-Wolansky skated to the top of the left circle and ripped a shot into the top of the net to bring Cleveland within one. Then, just past the midway point of the third period, Hunter McKown tied the game from the right side of the slot after Luca Pinelli fed him a pass from the corner. McKown fired a shot over Hellberg's glove, tying the game and forcing overtime.

Hellberg turned aside 29 of 33 shots in the Stars' victory, while Sawchenko stopped 41 of 45 shots in the shootout loss for Cleveland.

With a 4-0-0 record and one game remaining on their five-game road trip to close out March, the Stars will look to sweep the season series with the Monsters on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. CT at Rocket Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

