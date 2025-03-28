Penguins Recall Kyle Jackson from Wheeling

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Kyle Jackson from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Furthermore, the Penguins have released defenseman Chase Pietila from his amateur tryout agreement. He will report to Wheeling.

Jackson currently leads the Nailers with 27 goals on the season. The 22-year-old is also tied for first on the team with 50 points.

The Penguins signed Jackson to an AHL contract in August following his first season as a pro with the Kansas City Mavericks. As a rookie, Jackson gathered 14 goals and 30 assists for 44 points in 53 games. Those totals were all good for third among Mavericks rookies.

Before turning pro with Kansas City, Jackson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the North Bay Battalion. In 186 OHL games, the 2022 seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Kraken gathered 71 goals and 99 assists for 170 points.

Pietila suited up in two games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, both of which were Sunday afternoon wins on the road. Pietila did not record any points in those two wins.

Pietila was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round (111th overall) of this past summer's 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh this past Sunday, Mar. 9, after the conclusion of his sophomore season with Michigan Tech University.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Mar. 29, the first of a two-game set against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop from Bojangles' Coliseum is set for 4:00 p.m.

The Penguins return to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, Apr. 11 for another installation of their historic rivalry with the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. It will also be the last WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan Friday of the season. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 courtesy of Coors Light, and there will be postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

