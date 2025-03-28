Game Preview: Condors v Calgary, 7 p.m.

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors and Calgary Wranglers wrap up a four-game season series with their first matchup since November 6. Bakersfield is 1-1-1 against Calgary this season.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield grabbed a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to division-leading Colorado on Wednesday. James Hamblin scored his 14th of the year and seventh goal against the Eagles. The Condors went 4-2-2 in the eight-game season series against the only team to clinch a playoff spot thus far in the division.

NEAR THE TOP

Condors captain Seth Griffith is third in the AHL scoring race with 61 points (18g-43a) in 58 games. He has a goal and eight assists for nine points in his last five games. Griffith is tied for the league lead with 43 assists.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen has 36 points (8g-28a) in 53 games and is closing in on the team's scoring record by a d-man. Brad Hunt has the Condors team record for scoring by a d-man with 41 points in 2015-16. Dineen is 11th among all AHL d-men in scoring this season.

NHL DEBUT

Olivier Rodrigue became the 22nd Condors player since 2015 and the 18th since 2018 to make his NHL debut with Edmonton. Rodrigue stopped seven of eight shots last night in the third period against Seattle, coming on in relief of Calvin Pickard. He's just the second goaltender since 2015 (Stuart Skinner is the other) to debut from Bakersfield.

MAY I?

Condors d-man Kyle Mayhew has assists in three straight games and has been even or better in all five games he has played. The 27-year old is +2 with Bakersfield.

BRO SHOW

Goaltender Brett Brochu is expected to make his Condors debut tonight between the pipes. The 22-year old was recalled from Fort Wayne yesterday. With the Komets, the former London Knight went 20-10-4 with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. His save percentage is fifth among all ECHL netminders.

WELCOME, WELCOME

Forwards Brady Stonehouse and Josh Prokop both joined the team late Wednesday and are expected to make their AHL debuts tonight. Stonehouse, 20, was signed by the Oilers last season and had 28 points in 48 games split between Ottawa and Peterborough of the OHL. In 2022-23 he led Ottawa with 37 goals. Prokop, 25, recently wrapped a four-year career at the University of Alberta. He had 27 points in 28 games this season after leading the Golden Bears in scoring in back-to-back years.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin has seven points (4g-3a) in his last six games. The 25-year old is having his best season points wise with 34 points (14g-20a) in just 40 games.

WORKING OVERTIME

The Condors have gone past regulation 19 times this season. Only Cleveland (20) has been to overtime more than Bakersfield. The Condors are 5-7 in overtime and 4-3 in shootouts.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is three points back of seventh-place Tucson with a game in hand (11 left). The Roadrunners are in San Diego tonight before coming to Bakersfield tomorrow. (Click here for the playoff primer)

WRANGLING CALGARY

The Wranglers are 3-6-1 over their last 10 games. After heading into the New Year at 21-9-1, Calgary has gone 11-14-6 and slipped from first to sixth in the division. They feature two 20-goal scorers in Rory Kerins (27) and Martin Frk (23).

UP NEXT

Tucson is here tomorrow for Youth Jersey Giveaway (click here for tickets). Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7 p.m.

