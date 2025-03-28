Admirals Hold Off Silver Knights
March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Henderson, NV- Jake Lucchini, Jack Matier, and Chase De Leo each scored a goal for the Admirals as they held off a late charge from the Henderson Silver Knights for a 3-2 win on Friday night.
The win extended their point-streak to four games (3-0-1) and kept them just two points back of first place Texas in the race for the Central Division title.
Matt Murray stopped 32 shots on goal to pick up his 23rd win of the season, which puts him in a tie for first place in the AHL. It was the sixth time in his past seven starts that he has allowed two or fewer goals and the 24th time this season.
Lucchini got the Admirals on the board with his team-leading 18th goal of the season with 6:51 to go in the opening stanza. With the Ads on the power-play, Cal O'Reilly pulled the puck out of a scrum near the right Knights post and passed to Lucchini, who skated into the slot and wristed one over the glove of Henderson netminder Carl Lindbom.
Matier pushed the Admirals lead to 2-0 with his first AHL goal just 1:41 into the second period. Stationed at the left point, Matier fired a slapper that found its way through traffic and past Lindbom.
De Leo made it 3-0 Milwaukee when he converted a pretty 2-on-1 play with former Silver Knight Gregori Denisenko, who slid a pretty pass through the crease at 5:09 for an easy tap-in by De Leo.
Just when it looked like the Ads would cruise to the win, Henderson picked up a pair of goals late in the game to pull within one at 3-2, but they couldn't find the equalizer and Milwaukee escaped with the win.
The Admirals and Silver Knights wrap-up their season series on Saturday night at 8 pm CT from the Lee Family Forum. The Ads don't return home until Saturday, April 12th at 6 pm against the Chicago Wolves.
