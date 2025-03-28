Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 28, that the Providence Bruins have recalled goaltender Nolan Maier from the Maine Mariners.

Maier, 24, has appeared in 20 games with the Mariners this season, posting a 3.17 goals against average and a .888 save percentage. The 6-foot, 172-pound netminder has appeared in 10 career AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, notching a 6-2-2 record with a 2.66 goals against average.

The Yorkton, Saskatchewan, native signed a one-year AHL contract with Providence last July.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.