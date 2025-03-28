Crunch Blank Comets, 1-0

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch's Maxwell Crozier on game night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Brandon Halverson and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Utica Comets, 1-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Conor Geekie scored the game's lone goal late in the middle frame, while Halverson turned aside all 20 shots he faced. He is now tied for second in the AHL with five shutouts on the season. Comets goaltender Nico Daws stopped 29-of-30 shots.

The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-4 opportunities. The penalty kill unit shut down all five Utica man-advantages.

The win advances the Crunch to 28-20-8-4 with 70 points. The team is now 5-5-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch broke the stalemate with a late second period power-play tally. Conor Sheary threw a cross-zone feed for Geekie to send the puck off the far post and in with a wrister from the left circle with just 21 seconds remaining in the frame.

Syracuse maintained their lead through the third period and took the victory.

The Crunch host the Rochester Americans tomorrow for the middle game of their three-in-three weekend.

Crunchables: Conor Geekie is on a three-game points streak (3g, 1a).

