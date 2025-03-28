IceHogs Announce Medical Updates

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical updates:

Joey Anderson will be limited to off-ice activities for the next two weeks due to a left knee injury.

Brett Seney has resumed skating and is expected to join the team with full participation the week of March 31st.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 28 at 7pm CT.

