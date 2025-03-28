IceHogs Suffer Setback, Fall 2-1 to Moose

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs suffered a setback Friday night, losing 2-1 to the Manitoba Moose inside the BMO Center.

In what's become quite a trend over the last month, Rockford scored in the opening five minutes. Jackson Cates scored his 5th goal in his last three games, when he picked up his own rebound and backhanded the puck past Chris Driedger.

Manitoba responded four minutes after the Hogs tally to tie the game 1-1 with a Dylan Coughlin wrist shot from the blue line that sneaked past Mitchell Weeks.

In the 2nd period and on the power play, the Moose broke through for their first lead of the game. Danny Zhilkin found some open ice at the far circle and wired a shot through traffic to give Manitoba the 2-1 advantage.

Rockford pushed in the final 20 minutes and pulled Weeks for the extra attacker with 3:20 to go. With the man-power advantage, the Hogs offense came close, but couldn't beat Driedger for the equalizer.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, Mar. 29 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Moose for "Women in Hockey Night" presented by Hahnemühle with a Kendall Coyne Schofield Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans! Click here for tickets.

