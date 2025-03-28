IceHogs Start Weekend Series with Manitoba

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs host the Manitoba Moose tonight for a 7 p.m. puck drop. The Hogs continue their playoff push following a 5-4 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves Tuesday night. The IceHogs currently hold a 12 point advantage for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Tale Of The Tape:

The IceHogs and Moose meet for the final two head to head meetings this weekend. Rockford is 3-1-1-1 against Manitoba this year after dropping a 3-2 overtime contest last week. Aside from two separate five goal performances for the Hogs this season, most of the meetings between the two Central Division foes have been low-scoring affairs. The two previous meetings at the BMO Center have been 3-2 finals with Rockford winning the first meeting on home ice and Manitoba taking an overtime win back on March 19. Forward Cole Guttman paces Rockford skaters against Manitoba this season with six points (4G, 2A) in six games this season.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 27-27-6-2, 62 points (5th Central Division)

Manitoba- 22-35-2-3, 49 points (7th Central Division)

Tip Of The Cap:

Jackson Cates notched a hat trick Tuesday night against Chicago. With one short-handed goal and two even strength goals, Cates registered his first AHL hat trick in the IceHogs' 5-4 OT loss. The Minnesota native became the third IceHogs to score a hat trick this season, joining Gerry Mayhew (Dec. 1) and Joey Anderson (Jan. 5) to record hat tricks this season. Each of the three hat tricks for Rockford this season have come against Chicago.

Power Outage:

Special teams loomed large Tuesday night against Chicago as the Wolves scored three power-play goals in the victory. The IceHogs went 3/6 on the penalty kill against a Wolves power-play that came into the match up ranked 30th in the AHL. The Hogs also failed to register a power play goal in five attempts Tuesday night. Rockford has struggled with the extra skater over their last five games, going 1/18 on the power-play over that stretch. Rockford's power-play has fallen to 17th in the AHL with an 18.6% mark with the man advantage.

Magic Number:

Earning points in each of their last four games, Rockford is closing in on securing a Calder Cup Playoff berth. Rockford holds a 12 point lead over Iowa and 13 point lead over Manitoba for the final playoff spot in the division. Going into tonight's contest, the Hogs' magic number sits at 11 after the Iowa Wild lost in overtime to Chicago Wednesday night. The IceHogs have earned six of a possible ten points over their last five games.

Open Season:

The Manitoba Moose return to Rockford on a string of three consecutive losses. Manitoba dropped last weekend's series with the Abbotsford Canucks, ending the set with a 5-4 overtime loss on Saturday. Mason Shaw enters the weekend as the leading scorer for the Moose with 33 points (15G, 18A) in 62 games this season. Axel Jonsson-Fjällby has a three game point streak with two goals and two assists in his last three games.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Oct. 26 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. W 5-3

Oct. 27 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. L 1-3

Nov. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. W 3-2

Dec. 20 @ Manitoba 7 p.m. L 1-2 SO

Dec 22. @ Manitoba 2 p.m. W 5-1

Mar. 19 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. L 2-3 OT

Mar. 28 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs Manitoba 7 p.m.

