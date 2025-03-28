Weekend Preview: Islanders Visit Amerks, Marlies

March 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Bridgeport Islanders face a pair of North Division teams this weekend, hitting the road for their only trips of the season to Rochester and Toronto. The Islanders meet the Rochester Americans at 7:05 p.m. tonight before tangling with the Toronto Marlies at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Bridgeport is looking coming off a 4-1 loss to the Hershey Bears on Wednesday night, despite Cole Bardreau's shorthanded strike late in the second period. Brian Pinho and Travis Mitchell each logged an assist, while Henrik Tikkanen (6-17-3) made 26 saves on 29 shots in his fourth straight appearance.

ISLANDERS VS. AMERKS

Tonight's game is the second of two meetings between the Islanders and Amerks this season, and their only matchup in New York. Liam Foudy and Alex Jefferies scored two of Bridgeport's three goals in a 6-3 loss at Total Mortgage Arena in their first meeting on Jan. 4. Bridgeport went 1-0-0-1 against the Americans last year, including a 4-3 overtime win in their 2023-24 season opener - their most recent trip to Blue Cross Arena 532 days ago. Rochester is second in the North Division with 80 points in 61 games, six points behind the Laval Rocket. AHL All-Star goaltender Devon Levi has won 21 of his 34 appearances this season and ranks fifth among all League netminders with a 2.27 GAA.

ISLANDERS VS. MARLIES

Sunday's game marks the second of two meetings between the Islanders and Marlies this season, and the only matchup at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Toronto earned a 3-2 overtime win in their first meeting on Mar. 8 in Bridgeport, despite Adam Beckman, Chris Terry, and Sam Bolduc all recording one goal and one assist. However, Bridgeport has points in seven straight games dating back to Jan. 21, 2018 (5-0-2-0). The Marlies enter the weekend in third place in the North Division standings with 73 points in 61 games. They are led in scoring by AHL All-Star forward Alex Steeves, who ranks second in the League in goals (34) and tied for 10th in points (53).

TWO MORE DEBUTS

Three days after Sacred Heart University product Max Dorrington made his professional debut Sunday afternoon, two more players took the ice for the first time on Wednesday. Foward Gleb Veremyev made his professional debut following three seasons at Colorado College, and New York Islanders' second-round draft pick in 2024, Jesse Pulkkinen, made his AHL debut after coming over from JYP (Liiga). All three players are looking to record their first AHL points.

TERRY TRACKER

Chris Terry is expected to return to the lineup this weekend after missing Wednesdsay's game due to personal reasons... Terry has 11 points (3g, 8a) in his last nine games, including his 800th career AHL point last Saturday... He is fourth in the AHL's scoring race this season (59 points), tied for fifth in power-play points (24), and ranks fifth in assists (40)... He is five points from tying Jeremy Colliton's franchise scoring record (203).

QUICK HITS

Cam Thiesing, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Wednesday, has three goals in his last nine games... Former Bridgeport forward Mason Jobst had two goals for Rochester in their first meeting on Jan. 4... The Islanders are 2-9-1-0 against North Division team this season.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (32-29-10): Last: 5-2 L vs. VAN, Wednesday -- Next: Saturday at TBL, 2 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (31-27-2-4): Last: 5-4 W vs. TR, last Sunday -- Next: Tonight at TR, 7 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.