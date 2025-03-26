Monsters Skate to 5-1 Midweek Win against Senators

March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 5-1 on Wednesday night at CAA Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 31-20-5-5 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Jordan Dumais opened the scoring at 17:13 of the first period with helpers from Rocco Grimaldi and Daemon Hunt sending Cleveland to the first intermission ahead 1-0. Belleville's Cole Reinhardt notched a tally at 4:46 of the middle frame, but Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on the man advantage at 6:43 off feeds from Joseph LaBate and Drew Bavaro bringing the score to 2-1. The Monsters offense exploded in the third period starting when Roman Ahcan extended the lead with a goal at 6:56 assisted by Mikael Pyyhtia and Justin Pearson. Fix-Wolansky scored again at 16:00 and Luca Del Bel Belluz converted on the man advantage at 17:32 assisted by Pyyhtia and LaBate bringing the final score to 5-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves for the win while Belleville's Leevi Meriläinen stopped 23 shots in defeat.

The Monsters return home to host the Texas Stars at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 28, at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 3 - - 5

BEL 0 1 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 2/6 6/6 14 min / 7 inf

BEL 33 0/6 4/6 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 32 1 18-10-6

BEL Meriläinen L 23 5 14-9-3

Cleveland Record: 31-21-5-5, 4th North Division

Belleville Record: 29-24-4-4, 6th North Division

