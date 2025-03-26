San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned defenseman Roman Kinal to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. In addition, San Diego has released forward Easton Brodzinski from his professional tryout (PTO).

Kinal, 26 (7/20/98), has appeared in 36 games for San Diego this season, tallying 1-1=2 points with 25 penalty minutes (PIM). He scored his first career AHL goal Nov. 23, 2024 vs. Ontario. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman also recorded four assists (0-4=4), two PIM and a +4 rating in eight games for Tulsa this season.

The Waterford, Mich. native skated in 22 games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, earning one assist (0-1=1) and 39 PIM. He also recorded 7-11=18 points with 34 PIM in 45 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. He made his professional debut in 2022-23, skating in six games for the Barracuda.

Brodzinski, 28 (8/13/96), skated in nine games for San Diego totaling one goal (1-0=1) and 17 PIM. He scored his first career AHL goal in his Gulls debut on Feb. 26, 2025, a 4-0 victory vs. Calgary. Prior to joining San Diego, Brodzinski recorded 15-19=34 points and 37 PIM in 46 games between the Tulsa Oilers and Allen Americans of the ECHL this season. Acquired from Allen by Tulsa on Jan. 5, the 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward has scored 4-8=12 points with a +1 rating and 18 PIM in 17 games with the Oilers.

A Blaine, Minn. native, Brodzinski has totaled 45-49" points and 162 PIM in 153 career ECHL games with Jacksonville, Allen and Tulsa. Brodzinski also played in 176 career NCAA games with St. Cloud State from 2017-22, posting 67-58=125 points, 57 PIM and a +6 rating. His brother, Jonny, is currently a member of the National Hockey League's New York Rangers and has played in 198 career NHL games with the Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks.

