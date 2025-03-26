P-Bruins Topped by Checkers

March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte, NC - The Providence Bruins were topped by the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 on Wednesday night at Bojangles Coliseum. Forwards Riley Duran and Oliver Wahlstrom tallied goals in the loss.

How It Happened

Trevor Carrick fired a wrist shot from the slot into the upper-right corner of the net, giving the Checkers a 1-0 lead with 4:40 remaining in the first period.

Duran collected a loose puck in front of the crease and poked it into the open side of the net for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 11:02 to play in the second frame. Jeffrey Viel and Riley Tufte received the assists.

Wahlstrom collected his initial shot that was blocked at the bottom of the left circle, where he flipped a shot under the crossbar past the diving goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 4:52 left in the second period. Fraser Minten and Frederic Brunet were credited with assists.

Just 1:56 into the third period, John Leonard flung a wrist shot from the top of the slot past the blocker of the goaltender for a power play goal, tying the game at 2-2.

From above the crease, Jesse Puljujärvi redirected a feed from the corner into the open side of the net for a power play goal, giving the Checkers a 3-2 lead with 15:48 remaining in the third period.

C.J. Smith scored on the empty net to make it 4-2 Charlotte with 2:07 to play in the third frame.

With 38 seconds left, Rasmus Asplund scored on the empty net to give the Checkers a 5-2 lead.

Stats

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 29 of 32 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 24 shots.

The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-6.

The Providence Bruins fall to 35-21-4-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, March 29 at the Amica Mutual

Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

