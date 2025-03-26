Preview: Islanders vs. Bears

March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (14-41-4-3) host the Hershey Bears (38-16-6-1) in their final home game of March, dropping the puck at 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders also have an opportunity to win their three-game homestand tonight, which began with a 4-1 victory against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday followed by a 5-2 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday. Last time out, Alex Jefferies and Marshall Warren each scored in the second period on Sunday, while Henrik Tikkanen (no decision) made 12 saves on 13 shots in relief.

ISLANDERS VS. BEARS

Tonight's game marks the last of six meetings between the Islanders and Bears this season, and the third of three in Connecticut. The Islanders are 1-4-0-0 against Hershey so far, including a 6-1 victory in Chocolatetown on Nov. 15. However, Bridgeport is still looking for its first home win against the Bears following 3-2 and 5-4 setbacks early in the season. Bears forward Ivan Miroshnichenko leads all players in the series with eight points in five games (6g, 2a), including a hat trick on Jan. 31 and back-to-back three-point performances (Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Giant Center).

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

Looking to capture the Calder Cup for a third consecutive season, Hershey became the first team in the AHL to clinch a playoff berth on Mar. 16. The Bears once again lead the Atlantic Division with 83 points in 61 games, five points ahead of Charlotte and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton who are tied for second. Tonight is game nine of a season-long, 10-game road trip that began Mar. 7 in Cleveland. Hershey is 5-1-1-1 on its road trip so far, but is coming off back-to-back losses last weekend. The Bears fell to the Penguins, 3-2 in overtime, in their last game on Saturday. Mike Vecchione scored both goals that night, while Hendrix Lapierre had two assists to push his point streak to three games (1g, 3a).

DORRINGTON'S DEBUT

Sacred Heart University product Max Dorrington made his professional debut on Sunday, becoming the third player to make his pro debut with Bridgeport this season (also Isaiah George and Cam Thiesing). Dorrington, wearing #43, signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with Bridgeport last Thursday after completing his fifth and final collegiate season earlier this month, setting career highs in goals (12), assists (10), points (22) and games played (38) with the Pioneers. He ranked fifth on the club in points and was tied for fourth in goals. The 23-year-old forward spent each of the previous four seasons with St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., recording 34 points (17g, 17a) in 117 games.

JEFFERIES HEATING UP

Alex Jefferies scored his 11th goal of the season with a sweeping one-time shot from the parameter on Sunday. The 23-year-old rookie continues to heat up, and now has three goals in his last eight games. Jefferies leads all Bridgeport rookies in goals (11), assists (15), points (26), power-play goals (5) and shots (111) this season. He had two points in his first and only career game against Hershey, scoring once and adding an assist on Oct. 16 at Total Mortgage Arena.

TERRY TRACKER

Chris Terry has 11 points (3g, 8a) in his last nine games, including his 800th career AHL point on Saturday... He is fourth in the AHL's scoring race this season (59 points), tied for fourth in power-play points (24), and tied for fourth in assists (40)... He is five points from tying Jeremy Colliton's franchise scoring record (203).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (32-28-10): Last: 4-3 SOL vs. Columbus, Monday -- Next: Tonight vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (31-27-2-4): Last: 5-4 W vs. Trois-Rivières, Sunday -- Next: Friday at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m. ET

