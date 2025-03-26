Checkers in the Playoffs

The Checkers are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season! Secure your seats now with a Pay as we Play package.

Dates, times and opponent for the playoffs have not yet been determined. Tickets for individual playoff games will go on sale as soon as possible once this information is finalized. PAY AS WE PLAY Pay nothing up front and receive tickets for all possible home games throughout the playoffs. This option requires you to provide your credit card number and authorization to charge the card following each round of the playoffs. Please note by selecting this option you are committing to purchase up to 17 possible home playoff games if home ice advantage is secured throughout the playoffs.

Call (704) 342-4423 to order

AHL PLAYOFF FORMAT

In the Atlantic Division, the top two teams receive a first-round bye. The most updated information on the team's current situation can be found on the AHL's Playoff Primer, which is updated each morning.

Round 1: Best of three

Division Semifinals: Best of five

Division Finals: Best of five

Conference Finals: Best of seven

Calder Cup Final: Best of seven

