Checkers in the Playoffs
March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season! Secure your seats now with a Pay as we Play package.
Dates, times and opponent for the playoffs have not yet been determined. Tickets for individual playoff games will go on sale as soon as possible once this information is finalized. PAY AS WE PLAY Pay nothing up front and receive tickets for all possible home games throughout the playoffs. This option requires you to provide your credit card number and authorization to charge the card following each round of the playoffs. Please note by selecting this option you are committing to purchase up to 17 possible home playoff games if home ice advantage is secured throughout the playoffs.
Call (704) 342-4423 to order
AHL PLAYOFF FORMAT
In the Atlantic Division, the top two teams receive a first-round bye. The most updated information on the team's current situation can be found on the AHL's Playoff Primer, which is updated each morning.
Round 1: Best of three
Division Semifinals: Best of five
Division Finals: Best of five
Conference Finals: Best of seven
Calder Cup Final: Best of seven
