IceHogs Fall, 5-4, in Shootout to the Wolves

March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs fell 5-4 on Tuesday night in a shootout loss to the Chicago Wolves inside the BMO Center. Jackson Cates recorded a hat trick for the Rockford offense in the loss.

The Hogs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead just 3:03 into the game. Rockford struck first with Zach Sanford snapping home a Kevin Korchinski pass from the near circle. Moments later and while shorthanded, Cates and Aku Räty teamed up for a SHG and pushed the puck past Chicago's Dustin Tokarski.

Later in the 1st, Chicago got one back on the man-advantage. Skyler Brind'Amour banged home a rebound in front of Commesso. During the early stages of the middle frame, the Wolves pulled even 2-2 with their second power play goal thanks to Justin Robidas.

The IceHogs punched right back converting off a Wolves turnover down low. Räty stole the puck away and fed Cates by the back door to tap in his second of the game. Less than a minute later, Cates snagged the hat trick, blasting in his third from the slot for a 4-2 lead.

Chicago mounted another comeback in the back half of the 2nd. Wolves defenseman Riley Stillman wristed in a shot from the right point to pull Chicago within one at 13:43. Bradley Nadeau brought the Wolves all the way back 4-4 with the team's third power play goal of the night, snapping in a rebound from the far dot.

After a scoreless 3rd period, teams pushed into overtime. Chicago's Robidas drew a penalty shot in the opening minute and missed wide on his shot.

In the shootout, both Suzuki and Nadeau scored for the Wolves to grab the extra point for the visitors.

