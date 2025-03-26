Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 6:30 p.m.

March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles meet for the third time in the last eight nights and the final time this season. Bakersfield is 4-2-1 against the division-leading Eagles.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield was swept over the weekend by San Jose, but lost no ground in the playoff hunt. Matt Savoie and Cam Dineen each had third period goals in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Barracuda.

NEAR THE TOP

Condors captain Seth Griffith is third in the AHL scoring race with 60 points (18g-42a) in 57 games. He had a goal and seven assists for eight points in four games, leading the league in scoring last week.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen had three goals and assist over the weekend to get to 36 points (8g-28a) in 52 games. Brad Hunt has the Condors team record for scoring by a d-man with 41 points in 2015-16.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin had an assist on Dineen's 5-5 goal. He has points in four straight games (3g-3a).

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula had an assist Sunday and since February 7, he has been held without a point in just three of his last 20 games. He has 24 points (11g-13a) over that stretch and is fifth in league scoring.

KEPPEN-UP

Ethan Keppen scored his first goal as a Condor on Sunday and his second AHL goal of the season. He had a goal and assist over the weekend.

POWERED UP

The Condors power play has scored in four straight games, going 4/15 (26.7%).

HELPING OUT

D-men Kyle Mayhew and Darren Brady each have assists in back-to-back games.

NEW ADDITIONS

Brady Stonehouse was reassigned from Peterborough (OHL) and Josh Prokop was signed to a PTO from the University of Alberta earlier in the day. Neither are expected to play tonight.

WORKING OVERTIME

The Condors have gone past regulation 18 times this season. Only Cleveland (20) and Toronto (19) have been to overtime more than Bakersfield. The Condors are 5-6 in overtime and 4-3 in shootouts.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is two points back of seventh-place Tucson with a game in hand. The Roadrunners are in Ontario tonight and San Diego Friday before coming to Bakersfield on Saturday. (Click here for the playoff primer)

COLORADO LOOKING TO CLINCH

Colorado can become the first Pacific Division team to clinch a playoff berth tonight with any victory. The Eagles swept Tucson over the weekend with Tye Felhaber notching a multi-goal game on Sunday. Colorado features the league's best offense and defense in terms of goals for and against.

UP NEXT

Calgary comes to town for a $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets) and Tucson is here on Saturday for Youth Jersey Giveaway (click here for tickets). Both games start at 7 p.m.

American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2025

