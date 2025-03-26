Penguins Clinch Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - With their overtime win against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins currently have a 36-18-7-1 record for 80 points. They sit in second/third place in the Atlantic Division with 10 regular-season games remaining.

This marks the 20th playoff appearance for the Penguins.

First-round opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins team store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

New this season, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs will be presented by Axelrad Screen Printing, and all fans who purchase a playoff package will also receive a Penguins "Bleed Gold" t-shirt produced by Axelrad.

Calder Cup Playoff packages are available by calling the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Information on individual game tickets for home playoff games will be released in the near future.

Of the 10 games remaining in the Penguins' regular season, four of them are at home. Tickets to upcoming Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at wbspenguins.com, or by calling the Penguins at (570) 208-7367.

