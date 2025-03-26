Alex Ciernik Signs ATO

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Alex Ciernik to an ATO (Amateur Try Out) contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Ciernik, 20, played for the Nybro Vikings IF in Sweden's Allsvenskan League where he scored 11-12-23 in 46 games played this season. The speedy 5-10, 180-pound skater with a lefty shot has also played at the World Juniors tournament two times for his native Slovakia but has played in Sweden since he was 16 years old.

Ciernik was selected by the Flyers in the fourth round (#120 overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and played for the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2023 Rookie Series at PPL Center. He will wear #46 with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Ciernik has also lived in Germany, where his father, former Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals forward Ivan Ciernik, played professionally at the end of his career. Ivan Ciernik played in the NHL, AHL and IHL from 1997-2004 including 89 NHL games scoring 12-14-26. In five seasons in the AHL, he played in 201 games scoring 46-52 98 during stints with the Worcester IceCats, Adirondack Red Wings, Cincinnati Mighty Ducks and Portland Pirates.

The Phantoms are in action this weekend with a pair of away games in Canada including a Friday night matchup at the Belleville Senators followed by a Saturday night clash at the first-place Laval Rocket who have the best record in the AHL.

UPCOMING

Friday, March 28, (5:00) - NCAA Allentown Regional, UConn vs. Quinnipiac

Friday, March 28 (8:30) - NCAA Allentown Regional, Maine vs. Penn State

Sunday, March 30 (TBD) - NCAA Allentown Regional Final

Friday, March 28 (7:00) - Phantoms at Belleville Senators

Saturday, March 29 (7:00) - Phantoms at Laval Rocket

Wednesday, April 2 (10:30 am) - Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, April 4 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears. Berks $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, April 5 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Springfield Thunderbirds. Los Fantasmas!

