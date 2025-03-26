Alex Ciernik Signs ATO
March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Alex Ciernik to an ATO (Amateur Try Out) contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Ciernik, 20, played for the Nybro Vikings IF in Sweden's Allsvenskan League where he scored 11-12-23 in 46 games played this season. The speedy 5-10, 180-pound skater with a lefty shot has also played at the World Juniors tournament two times for his native Slovakia but has played in Sweden since he was 16 years old.
Ciernik was selected by the Flyers in the fourth round (#120 overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and played for the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2023 Rookie Series at PPL Center. He will wear #46 with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Ciernik has also lived in Germany, where his father, former Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals forward Ivan Ciernik, played professionally at the end of his career. Ivan Ciernik played in the NHL, AHL and IHL from 1997-2004 including 89 NHL games scoring 12-14-26. In five seasons in the AHL, he played in 201 games scoring 46-52 98 during stints with the Worcester IceCats, Adirondack Red Wings, Cincinnati Mighty Ducks and Portland Pirates.
The Phantoms are in action this weekend with a pair of away games in Canada including a Friday night matchup at the Belleville Senators followed by a Saturday night clash at the first-place Laval Rocket who have the best record in the AHL.
UPCOMING
Friday, March 28, (5:00) - NCAA Allentown Regional, UConn vs. Quinnipiac
Friday, March 28 (8:30) - NCAA Allentown Regional, Maine vs. Penn State
Sunday, March 30 (TBD) - NCAA Allentown Regional Final
Friday, March 28 (7:00) - Phantoms at Belleville Senators
Saturday, March 29 (7:00) - Phantoms at Laval Rocket
Wednesday, April 2 (10:30 am) - Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders
Friday, April 4 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears. Berks $1 Hot Dogs
Saturday, April 5 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Springfield Thunderbirds. Los Fantasmas!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2025
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Providence Bruins Sign Pierce Charleson to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Alex Ciernik Signs ATO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Utah Hockey Club Recalls Forward Kailer Yamamoto from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Add F Jakub Stancl & D Lukas Fischer - Springfield Thunderbirds
- LA Kings Recall Forward Jeff Malott - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Loan D Ryan Siedem to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls Sign Drew Elliott to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Open Five-Game Road Trip with Visit to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #62 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (29-27-3-2) at Ontario Reign (36-21-3-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Recall Goaltender Jan Bednar - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Preview: Islanders vs. Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Fall to Admirals, 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Fall, 5-4, in Shootout to the Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Rally to Topple IceHogs, 5-4, in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Alex Ciernik Signs ATO
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank
- Kolosov Recalled to Flyers, Gahagen Returns from Reading
- Bruins Hold off Phantoms 3-1
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bruins, Game #63